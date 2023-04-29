Celebs Brought the Sex Appeal to the Re-Opening of Tiffany's Flagship Store

Fashion

Celebs Brought the Sex Appeal to the Re-Opening of Tiffany's Flagship Store

The 5th Avenue location, where Breakfast at Tiffany's was shot, is back after renovations, and everyone from Blake Lively to Michael B. Jordan showed up.

By
Laura Bassett
Image for article titled Celebs Brought the Sex Appeal to the Re-Opening of Tiffany&#39;s Flagship Store
Image: Getty (Getty Images)

“You know those days when you get the mean reds?” Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) asks her love interest, Paul (George Peppard), in Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961).

“The mean reds—you mean like the blues?” he responds.

It’s one of my favorite scenes in one of my favorite movies, and I think of it every time I see a color described as “Tiffany blue.”

The movie, incidentally, was shot at the 5th Avenue, Manhattan location of Tiffany & Co., which re-opened to great fanfare on Friday after undergoing renovations. A bunch of A-listers showed up to celebrate; many of them wore notably sultry attire and draped themselves in Tiffany jewels, of course; and without further ado, let us bask in the escapism of judging the (Tiffany blue) carpet looks at yet another glamorous party to which we were not invited.

Florence Pugh in Valentino

Image for article titled Celebs Brought the Sex Appeal to the Re-Opening of Tiffany&#39;s Flagship Store
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

Her hair is giving Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction; her sheer, strapless, lime green chiffon gown is giving goddess. Another home run for Miss Flo.

Zoe Kravitz

Image for article titled Celebs Brought the Sex Appeal to the Re-Opening of Tiffany&#39;s Flagship Store
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

A chainmail bra under an open blouse on otherwise office-appropriate attire? I just died of thirst.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Image for article titled Celebs Brought the Sex Appeal to the Re-Opening of Tiffany&#39;s Flagship Store
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

The Queen’s Gambit star channeled Jessica Rabbit in this red bombshell number with sultry hair, but with an avian twist: The dress is covered in feathers, and she’s wearing diamond jewelry pieces from Tiffany’s “Bird on a Rock” collection. Chirp chirp, baby!

Jacob Elordi

Image for article titled Celebs Brought the Sex Appeal to the Re-Opening of Tiffany&#39;s Flagship Store
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

The shirt is partially unbuttoned to show off the big silver ball necklace resting atop his chest hair, you see? Did you notice the necklace??

Gal Gadot

Image for article titled Celebs Brought the Sex Appeal to the Re-Opening of Tiffany&#39;s Flagship Store
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

The Wonder Woman star, an official Tiffany & Co. ambassador, wore a simple Audrey Hepburn-inspired look for this occasion, which makes sense. But can I hear a little commotion for the shoes?

Michael B. Jordan

Image for article titled Celebs Brought the Sex Appeal to the Re-Opening of Tiffany&#39;s Flagship Store
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

The men were here to show off the Tiffany jewelry, OK? Not to be gawked at. Nice, uh, brooch sir, it was the first thing I noticed.

Hailey Bieber

Image for article titled Celebs Brought the Sex Appeal to the Re-Opening of Tiffany&#39;s Flagship Store
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

Bieber also chose to channel Hepburn here, and the Tiffany blue finger- and toenails to match the carpet were a thoughtful detail.

Katy Perry in Vintage Dior

Image for article titled Celebs Brought the Sex Appeal to the Re-Opening of Tiffany&#39;s Flagship Store
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

Perry wore a cream-colored, ruffled number from Fall 2006 Dior by John Galliano. I like giant jewel ring more than I like the dress, but I suppose that is the point, isn’t it?

Jimin

Image for article titled Celebs Brought the Sex Appeal to the Re-Opening of Tiffany&#39;s Flagship Store
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

I guess the South Korean singer and Michael B. Jordan did not confer on outfit plans before they both showed up to the party in this look. At least the brooch is slightly differently shaped, kind of!

Pharrell Williams

Image for article titled Celebs Brought the Sex Appeal to the Re-Opening of Tiffany&#39;s Flagship Store
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

Hm. Did he cut himself shaving?

Blake Lively

Image for article titled Celebs Brought the Sex Appeal to the Re-Opening of Tiffany&#39;s Flagship Store
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

I don’t know what’s going on here, but I cannot support it.

Anitta

Image for article titled Celebs Brought the Sex Appeal to the Re-Opening of Tiffany&#39;s Flagship Store
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

Not sure how that shirt is staying on, but Anitta cold shower after staring at this photo for too long (sorry).

