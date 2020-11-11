Cazzie David's Book of Essays Will Include Details on Her Breakup With Pete Davidson

Image : Jordan Strauss/Invision ( AP )

Cazzie David is joining the ranks of anxious 20-something women writing a book of essays detailing their anxieties, to be read by other anxious women and possibly those looking for dirt on what really happened after she and Pete Davidson broke up.



You can learn about the latter piece without buying the book, titled No One Asked for This, thanks to an interview David did with the Los Angeles Times.

The gist is that David says she struggled to convince Davidson, who has been open about his mental health issues, that she really loved him, and was nervous about ending their 2 1/2 year relationship because “previously, self-harm and suicide threats had come about from trivial circumstances.”

David did eventually build up the courage to initiate a break, only to call him back days later and say she’d made a mistake. But Davidson said he was “the happiest he had ever been,” and definitively dumped her two days later in a text message. The following day, she learned that he was with Grande. He’d uploaded images of himself to Instagram showing that he’d covered his Cazzie tattoos.

Look, as resentful as I am toward the wealthy, I know this feeling and that no amount of money can ameliorate the pain of realizing someone you love is happier without you. And is there anyone more painful to have your ex move on to than Ariana Grande? She’s like an anthropomorphic cupcake! Therefore, this next reaction was perfectly reasonable:

She was devastated. On the plane to her sister’s college graduation, David was held by her dad as she “shook uncontrollably in his arms for the entire flight.” She curled up in the hotel’s bathroom, crying and sucking on her weed pens. She woke up “screaming in agony,” her dad pulling her from the bed to stop her spiraling.

Her father, Larry, pulled her out of it by reminding her that her ancestors survived the Holocaust. I can’t decide whether that would be helpful. Probably not. [Los Angeles Times]

RIP to Steve Kornacki’s tie, which held up throughout his tireless coverage of the 2020 election melee, but only barely. This tie looks how I feel.

Several on Twitter responded that Kornacki should frame the tie, or possibly hand it over to Smithsonian for posterity. I, for one, believe he should burn it on a pyre. [People]

Jason Momoa was in debt after Game of Thrones. [ Bossip

was in debt after Game of Thrones. [ Christina Perri has been hospitalized with pregnancy complications. [ People