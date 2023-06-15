Advertisement
Advertisement

Cohen takes the particular brand of brain-rotted disturbia that hyper-online Millennials know all too well and pushes it past the point of absurdity to delusional bliss. The casual narcissism we peddle on Instagram and TikTok—the result of a lifetime’s worth of being perceived online—becomes one of Cohen’s funniest bits. “I look like a whore who took up figure skating!” she yells, before complimenting her own tits and jiggling them in the audience’s faces. Dating her is an “immersive experience,” she says later, like “Sleep No More!” She’s all feathers and gemstones and in-your-face, hollow confidence. I honestly find her frightening, like she might charge off the stage and step on my throat if I don’t laugh at her jokes.

Thankfully, I never have to find out, because I do laugh at her jokes—snort, even—as does the rest of the crowd. Cohen’s set feels stuck in perpetual fast-forward motion, doling out jokes, one-liners, and demands (“Uncross your arms!!!”) like a Red Bull car on a racetrack. She reckons with the experience of living in a normal-sized body at the turn of a new decade (“...and that was the moment I ceased to be a sexual entity!”), the quest for spirituality without believing in something so humiliating as God (“God could’ve been cool like crystals are, but Republicans ruined it.”), and developing a bird-brain controlled by algorithms and shopping ads (“Egg bites, egg bites, protein, caffeine, lobotomy!”). She stares down the barrel of motherhood and adult womanhood and finds it all too much to process. So she infantilizes herself, resorts to employing a “tee-hee” woo-girl demeanor, and talks about her vagina, instead.

Advertisement

As someone who never really felt seen by mainstream comedy, Cohen feels like the poster child of a new genre where bedazzled hyper-femininity isn’t the butt of the joke but the vehicle for it. By the end of the evening, she’s become an obnoxiously perfect avatar for millennial angst—at once self-obsessed and self-loathing. With a three-piece band at her side, Cohen’s performance charts the hilarious tragedy that is being a young woman on the brink of child-rearing in a country that does not support us medically, financially, or otherwise. She gives us permission to laugh at ourselves and at the world, because what the fuck else can we do?

Cohen may never stop talking about needing therapy, but in doing so, she’s become a comedic therapist for her audience members. Cheesy, I know. Then again, I can’t imagine Cat Cohen would want it any other way.