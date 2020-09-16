Cat Cora and Her Ex-Wife Truly, Madly Hate Each Other

Image : Getty

It feels like just yesterday that Cat Cora and her longtime partner, Jennifer, were examining hundreds of sweetheart necklines in preparation for their wedding. But that was then. Today, the two are divorced, with Cora telling Page Six that Jennifer has spent the last few years “wanting to destroy my life at any cost,” throwing her into “a nightmare I can’t wake up from.” Love is a gift.



Cora filed a petition for a domestic violence restraining order, citing “cyber-stalking, mental and emotional distress and abuse.” Her current wife, Nicole Ehrlich—who has filed her own restraining order—compared Jennifer to the serial killer and rapist Ted Bundy, telling Page Six that “her power and happiness comes from making Cat miserable.”

Evidently these restraining orders were made following multiple instances of Jennifer “ cornering” Nicole and Cat:

According to Cat’s petition, the couple claim Jennifer has cornered them repeatedly at public places like the boys’ school and baseball fields, invading their personal space while making a scene. In Cat’s restraining order petition, a scene is described from the middle of 2017 when their two youngest sons were playing baseball and Jennifer caused a scene by cornering Nicole. “Her parents witnessed it, ALL 6 kids saw or heard her cornering Nicole….Jennifer got up in Nicole’s face, it was pretty shocking,” the document reads.

The final straw was when a strange man trespassed on Cora and Ehrlich’s property in August . He was serving papers, but they didn’t know that because he allegedly didn’t ring the doorbell, apparently opting instead to shout at a window.

In conclusion: “Her whole goal in life is for me to fail, be destroyed, not have a relationship with the kids, for everyone to know I am a BAD person….. she is is desperately trying to make me seem like a bad person, bad mother, anything to hurt me,” Cat wrote in the restraining order petition. Seems like a lot of work, to be honest. [Page Six]

Does this note from Gigi Hadid’s father, Mohamed, mean that she’s given birth ? Fans think so. It sure seems like it. But then, t he elderly do strange things on social media.

In case you can’t read that, it says:

“Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always here, I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear.”

Whether it’s for an existing child or a fetus, it’s a nice sentiment. Also, excellent penmanship, Mohamed. [Page Six]