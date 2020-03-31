Carole Baskin Did NOT Put Her Millionaire Husband in a Meat Grinder (Or Did She????)

Image : via Getty

[HARK, YE BE SPOILERS] One of the great mysteries of the universe/the last week or so has been whether or not Tiger King subject and Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin murdered her allegedly cheating, animal-abusing husband, put his body in a meat grinder, and fed it to her tigers which is perhaps the most wild moment in a show full of them. The truth continues to allude us: Baskin says she did NOT kill her husband for his many millions, but now authorities in Tampa say they’re getting tips about the two decade-old cold case.

The New York Post spoke to Baskin about the wild hit Netflix docuseries and her relationship with Joe Exotic, her big cat nemesis. It’s unclear whether they asked about her late husband Don Lewis, who’s been missing since 1997, and is presumed meat-grinded, but they did point out a blog post Baskin wrote recently in which she rebuked the meat-grinding, claiming that the grinder Baskin actually uses for her big cats couldn’t possibly fit a body:

Meat had to first be cut into one-inch cubes like you see here to go through it. The idea that a human body and skeleton could be put through it is idiotic. But the Netflix directors did not care. They just showed a bigger grinder.

Well, I’m sold!

Meanwhile, Tampa NBC affiliate WFLA says the county sheriff’s office has been fielding dozens of tips regarding Lewis’s disappearance over the last few days. The sheriff’s office intends to re-review the evidence. “There is a lot of suspicion that surrounds that will,” Hillsborough County sheriff Chad Chronister said. Tiger King 2??? [New York Post, WFLA]

Another spoiler-ridden Tiger King tidbit, since it’s the only thing anyone can talk about except for the, uh, other thing: Page Six reports that the alligators that died in the fire that destroyed Joe Exotic’s studio once belonged to Michael Jackson. Fellow Tiger King star, John Finlay, spoke about it to David Spade:



Exotic’s former “husband” John Finlay told David Spade during an interview on “Lights Out” that his favorite animals were the alligators and crocodiles, saying “One of the previous managers had gotten us Michael Jackson’s alligators from Neverland Ranch.”

Is no celebrity not implicated?!

You can watch the whole interview here:

Last but not least: Steve Aioki has not seen Tiger King!

Christ, Steve, what else could you possibly be doing right now? [Associated Press]