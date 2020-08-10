Cardi B: Why Would Normani Open a Door?

Screenshot : Atlantic Records/YouTube

Cardi B’s “WAP” was birthed into the world on Friday, and it only took a few hours before it became controversial. Not because of its delightfully filthy lyrics (It’s goin’ in dry and it’s comin’ out soggy, I ride on that thing like the cops is behind me), but because Kylie Jenner got more face time in the video than Normani.



Advertisement

“ Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door,” writer and producer Danielle Young wrote on Twitter. “ If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is.”

The tweet did not escape Cardi, who responded in a series of since-deleted posts. Per E!:

“ Normani is one of the best female artist that dances Like she dances her fuc king ass off!Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat&hook it what makes you want to shake your ass .” Cardi further fired back against the video being a matter of race. “Not everything is about race,” she tweeted. “Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I i preach all the time about .Thjs is not about fuc kin race.”

Advertisement

As for why Kylie was in the video in the first place, Cardi said that,

“Why did i put Kylie on my music video?she treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party,” Cardi wrote. “Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real close with mine.”

Meanwhile, a Change.org petition to have Kylie excised from the video has nearly reached its goal of 75,000 signatures. [E!]

Here’s the first selfie from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner following the birth of their daughter, Willa. You will notice that it does not, in fact, feature any sign of Willa, but it does implore you to wear a mask. Maybe if we all band together and wear masks, they’ll post a picture of Willa. Why don’t we try it!

Advertisement

Screenshot : Instagram

That’s the tea. [Instagram]