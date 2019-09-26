Cardi B revealed that she was sexually harassed by a photographer early in her career, telling Untold Stories of Hip Hop host Angie Martinez that he exposed himself to her during a shoot.

“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’” she told Martinez in a preview for the show’s upcoming season. “Then he pulled his dick out. I was so fucking mad, and I was just like, ‘This is crazy.’”

Cardi ended up walking out of the shoot. When she told the magazine’s owner about the incident, she said she was met with what amounted to a shrug.

“He just looked at me like...so...? And?” she said.

“When I see the MeToo movement, there’s girls from the ‘hood, I know that they went through the same type of treatment,” she continued. “They make you feel like you gotta do a certain type of thing for the most bullshit. It happens really every day.”

Untold Stories of Hip Hop will premiere on Thursday, with the full episode set to include Cardi talking about her work as a stripper, Offset, and being a mom.