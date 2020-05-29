Cardi B Has Been Commenting on Police Brutality Since Her 'Teeth Have Been Fucked Up'

Cardi B just “ wrote” one of the best op-eds I’ve read so far on protests in response to George Floyd’s murder, how social media highlights the cycle of police brutality and murder, and why we need to concentrate on pushing racist officials out of local government, except she said it all in a perfect Instagram video.

Protests across the country concerning the murder of Minnesota citizen George Floyd, as well as Breonna Taylor, a woman from Kentucky who was shot by police officers who forcibly entered her apartment in March, erupted in violence and arrests at the hands of militarized officers on Thursday night. Cardi B later hopped on Instagram to speak her two cents on this horrible week, even though she doesn’t “want to make everything political,” to which I say, please Cardi, please make everything political!

“It’s really frustrating because police brutality has been going on even way before I was born, but it has been more visual ever since social media started getting poppin’ ,” she says. “Ever since Instagram started, let’s just say one app... how many peaceful protests have we seen? How many trending hashtags have we seen? These hashtags keep repeating themselves... I’ve been doing fucking police brutality videos ever since my teeth [have] been fucked up. And the only change has been my fucking teeth, you know what I’m saying?”

“Motherfuckers could take the grown and adult way and act peaceful,” she says of criticisms that people were “looting” in Minnesota. “People are tired of that and now this is what people have to resort to.”

Cardi also wants those who are frustrated, in addition to protesting, to focus energy on weeding out racists in local government. “Another way for the people to take power... is by voting. And when I say voting, I’m not just talking about the president,” she says. “We could vote for mayors, we could vote for judges, we could vote for DAs, district attorneys, we could vote for these people for our country.”

She adds , “ The people that are voting for these people are cops, mostly likely rednecks, that’s why every single time that some fuck shit like this happens it goes to their favor. These people have the power, DAs, judges.. .they have the power to prosecute when they do fuck shit like this. We have to vote... we have to inform ourselves of these people who are in power. You think because they’re not a senator, they’re not a governor, or they’re not a president they don’t have power, but they have power where you live.”