Cardi B Denies Using a Finsta to Attack Other Musicians

Photo : Tommaso Boddi / Stringer

On Wednesday, #CardiBIsOverParty started trending over rumors that Cardi B had a finsta (fake Instagram account) that she was using to attack other women in music including Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat. The next day, Cardi posted an IGTV video denying the rumors that the account was hers and claiming that the screenshots of comments supposedly from her hairstylist, Lil Kim, and her sister Hennessey were photoshopped, saying “I’m not a 15-year-old girl that does fake Instagrams just to talk about celebrities.”

Advertisement

Cardi went on to explain that, with the exception of Nicki Minaj (who she hilariously avoids even naming in the video), she doesn’t really know many of the women who the account was attacking and has no reason to pick a fight with them. I won’t pretend that Cardi always makes the most calculated decisions when it comes to her public image, but having a public finsta where she insults other women from the industry sounds way too sloppy for her. Besides, Cardi isn’t one for passive aggression. (Remember that time she threw a shoe at Nicki?) [Page Six]

Cardi B got all dressed up for the #CardiBisCancelled party... and then jumped into a pool.

Advertisement

Jenna Marbles, one of the original YouTube stars, put out a vlog on Thursday apologizing for several of her old YouTube videos and announcing she was taking a break from the platform. In the 11-minute vlog, Marbles addressed videos from 2011 and 2012 where she wore blackface to impersonate Nicki Minaj, wrote a racist rap, and engaged in slut-shaming. While apologizing for those videos and the ways they had offended people, Marbles also announced that in recent days she’s made many of her popular old videos private because she doesn’t feel they reflect who she is now and the ways she has grown.

Although Marbles’ apology does seem to show a general awareness of why those videos were harmful and a desire to take accountability for her past actions, not once in the video does she refer to her behavior as racist... even that time she made a whole video in blackface. I have to say, it’s pretty difficult to accept an apology from someone when they can’t even bring themselves to name the reason that what they did was harmful, instead sticking to words like “toxic” and “problematic” and talking about “offending people”.

Marbles ended the video by announcing that she’s “moving on from this channel” for now, at least. “I want to hold myself accountable, and it’s painful... to do it. And it’s not fun, and it hurts, and I’m ashamed of things I’ve done and said in my past but... it’s important.” [TMZ]

Advertisement