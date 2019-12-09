In her (and 17-month-old Kulture’s) new cover story for Vogue’s January issue, Cardi B talked about how she and husband Offset worked through his infidelity. They turned to men of the cloth.

“When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” Cardi told Vogue. “But it’s real-life sh-t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.”

Cardi has made her wishes about monogamy known. “I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world,” Cardi told Vogue. “He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your ass if you cheat on me.” [Vogue]

Bachelorette winner JP Rosenbaum has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder. His wife, former contestant Ashley Hebert, disclosed the diagnosis on Instagram Stories on Sunday .

“JP was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome yesterday,” Hebert wrote in the post . “He is in treatment and doing well. It may be a long road to full recovery, but we are so grateful to everyone that has helped us get to a speedy diagnosis and treatment.”

Rosenbaum also posted about his diagnosis on Instagram. “ Things you do every day, like picking up this phone, or buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant, just can’t do it,” Rosenbaum said. “Picking up my kids, can’t do it. Wiping your ass, maybe TMI, but might have Ashley assist on the next one. Can’t really believe it.”

He’s going to be in the hospital for a few more days. [US Weekly]