Since the hill is so steep, the cheese so fast, and life so fleeting, etc., contestants basically just flop down the course like boneless rag dolls. Of course, they do have bones, and it isn’t uncommon for those to break or sprain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I said, ‘Go to the hospital. And I love you. And you’re crazy. And I love you,’” Krista Endrizzi, Irving’s mother recalled telling her daughter. Luckily, Irving seems to be OK. I mean, she may be mentally unwell in the sense that she’s willingly concussed herself over cheese, but who am I to disparage someone putting their body at harm over a good gouda? I can confidently say that half of my friends put their bodies in grave danger by eating cheese almost weekly.

Advertisement

I am one of the blessed individuals lucky enough to have an iron stomach, but rarely do I experience a girls’ night out where a peer does not say “fuck it” and throwback a Lactaste tablet before devouring mozz sticks. So I commend Delaney Irving. I hope her head is okay. but more importantly, I hope that cheese tastes good.