Cameron Diaz has been a Charlie’s Angel, a Bad Teacher, a princess-turned-ogre, and, potentially, a drug mule in Mor occo.



Diaz was a guest on the Second Life podcast and recalled the year she spent as a struggling model before her breakout role in The Mask. The 49-year-old said she was barely able to keep a roof over her head while living in Paris during the 90s. “I was there a full year and didn’t work one day,” she said. “ I couldn’t book a job to save my life.”



But things nearly took a wild turn when she randomly landed one gig that came with a big trip and hardly any detail. “Then I got one job but, really, I think I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco—I swear to God,” Diaz told podcast host, Hillary Kerr.

Advertisement

The A-lister said she was given a locked suitcase that she was told was filled with modeling costumes. But once she arrived at the airport and was asked to open the suitcase, paranoia set in. “What the fuck is in that suitcase? I’m this blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco. I’m ­wearing torn jeans and platform boots, with my hair down—this is really unsafe,” she said. “I told them, ‘I don’t know, it’s not mine, I’ve no idea whose it is.”

Diaz said she opted to leave the suitcase at the airport to avoid any potential drug trafficking charges and never took another gig. “That was the only job I got in Paris.”

Luckily, not long after, a casting agent who was looking for a “bombshell” to star alongside Jim Carrey in The Mask spotted Diaz in Los Angeles—but Diaz originally wasn’t interested. “I had just started my period. There was no way I was putting on anything sexy that day. I was like, ‘Are you kidding?’” she said, adding that she was also hesitant because she had never acted before .



Advertisement

But the movie’s director, Chuck Russell, eventually charmed the budding star into accepting the role. So while being a drug mule clearly didn’t work out so well for her, Diaz went on to star in blockbusters like There Something About Mary, Being John Malkovich, and of course, Charlie’s Angels. When one door closes...