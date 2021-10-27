So, one of the things Dave Chappelle has said about trans people is that they should not talk about their struggles in front of black people. That sure seems like stifling free speech to me!

I’m so sick and frustrated by this Dave Chappelle discourse. In a sense, I have to admit I get where he is coming from when he says about the controversies surrounding his statements about the LGBTQ+ community “I told you my only problem was with white people.” I can’t say empirically whether black celebrities get more shit than white celebrities over offensive comments targeting the LGBTQ+ community, but I can admit that it sure seems that way to me as a black guy (Kevin Hart, Tracy Morgan, etc.), and so I can understand how it would seem that way to Chappelle. But then, the bulk of his new special should be aimed at WHITE HYPOCRISY, not the trans community that daily has to struggle just to be able to exist (oh...but then if he focused on white people, he wouldn’t be able to come rushing to the defense of J.K. Rowling....hmmmmm) . I would have thought that Chappelle would be smart enough to c raft material actually targeting white people. But maybe we were all too soon with this “genius” stuff for him. I always thought of him as a guy with brilliant insights on race who also dabbled in toilet humor (which I also liked), but he was always a toilet humor guy whose made some clever insights on race based mostly on his experience as a black man.

It’s also astonishing to me that the major conversation Dave Chappelle, one of the preeminent voices of his generation on racial issues, wants to have about free speech is the criticism he received after some trans jokes, criticism which affected his career NOT AT ALL (since he first started getting into hot water for trans jokes, he has won a grammy, been honored at the Kennedy Center, and probably been paid 9 figures for his specials), and not, you know, the widespread effort by white people across this country to try to remove any mention of systemic racism or historic oppression from school curriculums. I guess Dave Chappelle will be happy to live in a country where we can all make jokes about women with adam’s apples without concern, but in which white people get to pretend that black people have never been oppressed in this country, so all of our struggles are our own fault.