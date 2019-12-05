A Supposedly Feminist Website
Caitlyn Jenner Banned Mention of O.J. Simpson in the Kardashian House After the Trial

Caitlin Cruz
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Caitlyn Jenner demanded that her girls never mention O.J. Simpson — after he was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman — in their house ever again. The trial was “a joke,” Jenner said on a recent episode of the British reality show, I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

After Simpson’s verdict came down, both Kourtney and Kim Kardashian basically said I told you so. (Now, both Kardashians have said they sided with their father, Robert Kardashian, because they thought he was the “smartest person in the world.”)

But Caitlyn quickly shut down that line of thinking. “I just said to the girls, ‘Just because he got a ‘not guilty’ didn’t mean he didn’t do it and I don’t want his name ever mentioned in this house again,’” she said. [BuzzFeed News]

Chrissy Teigen is slowly replacing John Legend with “night eggs” while he’s off filming The Voice. Disappointingly, “night eggs” is not a new type of vibrator. It’s just protein.

[US Weekly]

  • Congrats to Michelle and Barack Obama, new home owners. [TMZ]
  • This makes me sad for 13-year-old Ian Somerholder. [US Weekly]
  • RHONJ Jennifer Aydin feels need to justify sex life, which is the reason I will never be on reality television. [Page Six]
  • Justin Bieber has a new neck tattoo. [TMZ]

