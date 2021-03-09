BYE BITCH!!!!!!!

Screenshot : ITV

British blowhard and television journalist Piers Morgan has officially left ITV’s Good Morning Britain following an on-air tantrum on Tuesday over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

ITV released a statement about Morgan’s departure: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

On Tuesday, Good Morning co-host, Alex Beresford, highlighted Morgan’s criticism of the couple following their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan said the interview was “an absolutely disgraceful betrayal” as well as “vile” and “self-serving” in a tweet. He then spent much of Monday’s broadcast lambasting the pair, accusing them of “spray gunning [the Royal Family] on global television.”

“[Harry and Meghan] have had an overwhelming amount of negative press,” Beresford said. “There was bad press around the engagement, before the engagement, and everything that has followed since has been incredibly damaging, quite clearly to Meghan’s mental health and also to Harry.”

Then, things got juicy:

Beresford: I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times, and I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her. Morgan: [Stands, walks off] Okay, I’m done with this. Sorry. Nope. Sorry— Beresford: Do you know what? That’s pathetic— Morgan: [Inaudible] Sorry, can’t do this— Beresford: This is absolutely diabolical behavior. I’m sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis, and we all have to sit there and listen. Six-thirty to seven o’clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch.

Beresford isn’t wrong. Just try sitting through two minutes of this:



He also wasn’t wrong to suggest that Morgan’s disdain toward Markle is rooted in bitterness. During a 2018 appearance on Irish late-night program The Late Late Show, Morgan told a story about how he was hanging out with Markle in a pub one night and got on with her splendidly, unaware that later that night she went to a party where she’d meet her future husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

“I have never heard from her again!” Morgan said. “She ghosted me... I really liked her, this is why it hurts.”

Bro, move on! Knowing Morgan, he likely will move on... to a new network, spewing the same rubbish he always does. But the grudge against Markle? That’s forever, baby.