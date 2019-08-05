Image: Getty

Bughead lives.

Two weeks ago, an anonymous source told E! that Bughead, the partnering of Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) on teen drama Riverdale, had broken up after two years together... off-screen. In the show, they’re still very much in love, but conspiratorial fans took the news of an IRL breakup and went wild with it, speculating that TV’s Bughead would soon end, too, since the actors were no longer en amore.

Days later, Reinhart and Sprouse’s W Magazine cover story came out, making it clear that the pair have no interest in letting the public in on their relationship (or something) and that they definitely did not break up (or something.) Honestly, the language they used was obnoxiously opaque, leading me to believe they really are perfect for one another. But that’s not the point of this blog. This blog is confirmation that Bughead are probably definitely still together, so shippers can rest easy.

On Sunday, Reinhart posted a self-proclaimed “sappy nighttime birthday poem” for Cole on her Instagram beneath a photo of him in some beautiful Spanish-style building, dressed ready for a safari. She wrote:

“I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice. All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you.”

Advertisement

I know the rules are different for hot people, but no one who wasn’t tragically in love would post something so overwhelmingly corny, right?

Best of luck to you, Bughead. Maybe you never separate.