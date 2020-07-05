A Supposedly Feminist Website
Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dead From Covid-19 at 41

rebeccafishbein
Rebecca Fishbein
Illustration for article titled Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dead From Covid-19 at 41
Image: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rock of Ages Hollywood (Getty Images)

Nick Cordero, a Broadway actor who starred in hits like Rock of Ages and Waitress, died on Sunday of complications from covid-19. The 41-year-old had been battling the virus since March.

Variety reports that Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, announced the actor’s death on her Instagram:

Cordero was hospitalized with covid-19 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in March and was in the ICU for more than 90 days. He underwent a leg amputation in April; he was also put into a medically induced coma, which he woke up from in mid-May, and was waiting for a double lung transplant when he died.

Cordero’s Broadway credits include Bullets Over Broadway and A Bronx Tale the Musical, in addition to the aforementioned Rock of Ages and Waitress. His work in Bullets netted him both a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk nomination. He also had a recurring role on the CBS show Blue Bloods.

He and Kloots share a one-year-old son named Elvis. “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere,” Kloots wrote. “My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him.”

