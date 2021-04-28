Britney Spears Will Finally Speak On Her Own Behalf in Court Over Her Conservatorship

Image : Valerie Macon/AFP ( Getty Images )

Variety reports that Britney Spears will head to court in June to speak to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on her legal conservatorship. As the outlet notes, she’s made it clear, amid turmoil in the public over the nature of her legal situation, that she wants father Jamie Spears removed from his role as conservator.



Advertisement

As the outlet reports, her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, who was appointed to represent spears in probate court, asked the Superior Court to set an “expedited” date for Spears’s testimony at a hearing Tuesday. The official date for that appearance was scheduled for June 23.



In February, the Hulu documentary Framing Britney Spears re-ignited public interest in Spears’s private life, and in the months since, sources close to her have told outlets like Page Six she believes there is a “light” at the end of the tunnel for her. One source even claimed she’d begun work on her own documentary about her life.



On Instagram in March, she officially commented on the documentary, writing that she was “embarrassed.” Variety notes that it isn’t immediately clear what Spears will say in court or what side she will take on her conservatorship. All we know is that she wants her father out.

