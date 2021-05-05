Britney Spears Will Ask the Court to Remove Her Father From Conservatorship, Finally

Image : AFP ( Getty Images )

Sources tell Page Six Wednesday that Britney Spears will formally ask Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from his role as conservator of her estate. If true, it follows previous reports in Variety last month that she would likely focus on the issue of her father’s role when her court date comes around on June 23.

According to sources that spoke with Page Six: “Britney’s primary focus is having Jamie removed from the case. She feels that ending the conservatorship entirely can always be discussed down the road, but right now the issue is Jamie.” As the outlet notes, Britney’s attorney Samuel D. Ingham III said at a hearing in November 2020: “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”



“She relishes in simple pleasures like driving her car and going on vacation. Sure, she is able to do as she pleases within her own home — to an extent — but whenever she wants to step foot outside, it immediately has to become a bigger conversation because security guards and lawyers and other people all need to get involved.”

Also worth noting that in March, NBC News similarly reported that Spears’ attorney sought to file a petition that would bring Jodi Montgomery on as the permanent conservator of Britney Spears estate. She previously served as a temporary conservator after Jamie took a break for “personal health reasons.”



I would like to draw everyone’s attention away from Britney Spears for just a moment—she deserves some peace!—and instead to a recent quote courtesy of Victoria Beckham. According to the failed Youtuber and former Spice Girl, she met Beyoncé recently, and the reclusive chanteuse shared some personal and shocking information with her. Here’s what she had to say on Dear Media’s “Breaking Beauty” podcast:



“I met Beyoncé a few years ago, and she actually said to me, ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am. And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and was such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that’s quite something.”

