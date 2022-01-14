Britney Spears fired back publicly in response to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ latest remarks, writing in a spicy note on Twitter that the younger Spears always had everything “given to her” and “never had to work for anything.”

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Good Morning America aired an interview with Jamie Lynn where she said, through tears, she wasn’t clear on why she and Britney had a rift. She also emphasized how she loves her older sister and that she’s “only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that.”

A day later, Britney shared that she had a “fever” on Wednesday which kept her from responding, but then elaborated on what part of Jamie Lynn’s interview pissed her off.

“The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time .... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???” wrote Britney. “Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs ... I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her.”

Then she twisted the knife: “Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!”

Britney concluded her note by saying that her family always pulls her down and hurts her, “so I am disgusted with them.”

Jamie Lynn has since responded to Britney’s response—on Instagram. In her post, Jamie Lynn told Britney she’s “always here for you” and claimed that their “conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media.” To which we have to say: Show the receipts, Jamie Lynn!!!!

The younger Spears also claimed her book is not about Britney, that she “can’t help that I was born a Spears too,” and that she doesn’t “want drama.” Babes, hate to break it to you, but you do realize you’ve been fighting publicly on social media with your megastar sister. We’re way past that point!!!

Advertisement