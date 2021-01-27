Britney Spears' Former Assistant Isn't Sure What a Conservatorship Is, But She's Pretty Sure Britney Doesn't Deserve It

Image : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

No conservatorship has ever been so discussed as the one that hangs over Britney Spears. But what is a conservatorship, anyway? In the forthcoming Framing Britney Spears documentary, Spears’s former assistant, Felicia Culotta, admits that honestly, she has no idea. Per Us Weekly,



“Speaking out for the first time in years, Culotta admits in the documentary that she ‘didn’t then nor do I now understand what a conservatorship is.’ That said, taking Britney’s age and accomplishments into consideration, her former assistant says she knows ‘firsthand [what Britney is] capable of.’”

Thank you for your honestly, Felicia. While she may not understand the concept of a conservatorship, she does seem confident that Britney will eventually emerge triumphant:

“I know at some point she will tell her story. I know she will,” she says. “And I am so grateful for when that point comes, that she’s able to sit down and … everything will fall into place.”

For what it’s worth, Culotta should definitely consider reading Emily Alford’s comprehensive piece on the #FreeBritney movement, which will give her a much better understanding of what a conservatorship entails. Or, you know, just Google it. [Us Weekly]

It’s really been a banner day for celebs who secretly got married! First up we have Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, who after nearly a decade together may have gotten hitched based on a ring spotted on Mendes’s left hand. Or maybe it’s just a ring. I’m sure the truth will come to light eventually.

Next, a hearty congrats to Pamela Anderson, who confirmed that she did, in fact, secretly marry her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, marking her fifth ride on the marriage train.

And because all secret marriages must someday come to an end (sorry, it’s the law), Tim Robbins has filed for divorce from his wife, Gratiela Brancusi. Page Six accurately points out that this filing was a surprise, since no one knew they were married in the first place.

Did you secretly get married today? Please tell us all about it in the comments.