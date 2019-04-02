Image: Getty

Bristol Palin is leaving MTV’s Teen Mom OG, but not before talking some shit about what a fake show it is. “Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace,” Palin wrote on Instagram. “[A]nd honestly—my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford.”

Nothing could have kept her at Teen Mom OG, she wrote, not even money. “$ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.” Still, it sounds like she got along with her costars and that perhaps her criticism is directed more at the producers than the cast. “I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!!” (Or maybe not—that also sounds like what the queens on Drag Race say when they get eliminated and have to say goodbye in the dressing room.)

Palin had previously called out the show for its “inaccuracies and false narratives,” adding:

@mtv doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues. All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.

I’m more surprised Palin doesn’t have her own reality TV show by now, actually. That’s bound to happen at some point, right?

Ariana Grande can neither confirm nor deny she’s bisexual, which fans speculated after she sang the lyric “I like women and men” on the new single “Monopoly” with “Thank U, Next” songwriter Victoria Monét. But oh, do you really wanna do that?



“i .... love u bye. das dat on dat. enjoy,” Grande tweeted shortly after the “Monopoly” video dropped yesterday, and her fans swarmed into her mentions, demanding clarification. Finally, someone suggested “ariana ain’t gotta label herself, but she said what she said,” another person tweeted. Grande responded (which I guess means... she Twitter searches her own name?) and said, “i haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now [...] which is okay.”

In other words, we’ll never know! Unless Grande starts publicly dating women, I suppose then maybe we’ll know.

