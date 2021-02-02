Brilliant Singer/Songwriter Sevyn Streeter Explains How She's 'Evolving Backwards'

Singer-songwriter Sevyn Streeter has been in the music business for more than two-thirds of her life: From competing at Showtime at the Apollo when she was just 10 years old, to performing as one part of the music group TG4, to writing songs for artists like Kelly Rowland, Alicia Keys and Ariana Grande—while also writing, recording and releasing her own music—Streeter’s experience and identity as an artist has progressed to the point where she is now “evolving backwards.”

“I’ve evolved in a way where I had to remember and remind myself the type of artist I dreamt of being when I was a child,” says Streeter. “I just had to remember what that felt like. And I think that when you create from this space, you can’t do anything but push yourself further than where you’ve ever been before.”

In the video interview above, Streeter spoke with Jezebel about her love for the art of the music video, how her spirituality grounds her in her work, and a horrific studio experience she encountered.

“Do you want to cuss people out sometimes? Of course,” she said. “But at the end of the day, what I love about the music industry is that, for me, the music comes first.”