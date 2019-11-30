According to the leader of Brazil, America’s most famous Pussy Posse member has been b-u-s-y! Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro accused Leonardo DiCaprio of funding the forest fires that have been ravaging the Amazonian rainforest.

Bolsonaro accused DiCaprio twice of funding the wildfires, on Facebook Live and at a rally . From the Facebook Live, via The New York Times:

“ So what did the N.G.O. do? What is the easiest thing? Set fire to the forest. Take pictures, make a video,” the president said, adding that the fund “makes a campaign against Brazil, it contacts Leonardo DiCaprio, he donates $500,000.” “A part of that went to the people that were setting fires,” Mr. Bolsonaro said. “Leonardo DiCaprio, you are contributing to the fire in the Amazon; that won’t do.”

Advertisement

There’s no evidence that the Oscar winner has funded the burning of the Amazon. DiCaprio told The Associated Press that his organization, Earth Alliance, is not involved. “ While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted,” DiCaprio said in the statement . “The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them.”

Advertisement

The Brazilian president’s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, repeated the claim on Twitter. “Leonardo DiCaprio donated USD 300,000 to the NGO that set fire to the Amazon, the NGO @WWF paid $ 70,000 for photos of the burning forest,” he tweeted, along with screenshots of Madonna and Emmanuel Macron’s respective Instagram posts and tweet about the burning rain forest. “Macron and Madonna were smarter, just took some pictures taken decades ago of some burning forest on the internet and actually posted them.” [TMZ]

Rihanna and Paul McCartney were on the same flight, and she was so cute about their meeting, calling it a #RihUnion!

Advertisement

Screenshot : Rihanna ( Instagram

“I’m about to put you on blast, Mr. McCartney. How are you on my flight?” Rihanna asked the legendary Beatle in the Instagram story.

Advertisement

McCartney responded to Ri: “Who is this filming me?”

And Rihanna asked, “Who is this peasant recording this legend?”

What a cute interaction between former collaborators. Let’s all listen to “FourFiveSeconds”! [Page Six]

Advertisement