Brad Pitt's Gloves Are Off!

After years of slogging through the endless divorce proceedings of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, I’m pleased that we’ve finally thrown the complication of new romances into the mix to liven things up.



The latest is that Pitt does not CARE if Jolie has a problem with him taking his new [insert relationship here] Nicole Poturalski to the chateau where the two were wed in 2014. On what would have been their anniversary, no less. According to Us:

“Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”

I feel like Jolie is far too wise to react to this obvious provocation in a way that might be unflattering to her, but perhaps Pitt knows her better than I. Between this and Poturalski’s husband, I can’t wait to see what happens next! [Us Weekly]

Well now we know who one of Roxane Gay’s nemeses are.



It’s Tyler Perry. She’s not trying to be secretive about it, obviously.

In a 2019 post, Gay explained that she has ten nemeses, ranging from Rachel Maddow to Crossfit:

They are nemeses because a loved one has a crush on them and goes on and on about it just to get under my skin or because they have a career trajectory I envy or they are vigorously mediocre or they have wronged someone I care about or they have wronged me.

Fair! [Page Six]