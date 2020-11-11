Borat's Maria Bakalova Won't Say Whether She Thought Rudy Giuliani Was Touching His Dick or Not

Screenshot : YouTube

Whether or not you’ve seen Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, you’re probably at least familiar with the putrid scene in which Rudy Giuliani sticks his hands down his pants in the presence of Borat’s teenage daughter, Tutar, who is posing as a TV reporter. If you haven’t seen it, it’s....quite upsetting!



Tutar is played by 24-year-old Maria Bakalova, who answered some questions about the scene and other things from the New York Times’ Dave Itzkoff. Specifically, did Rudy Giuliani, ghoul henchman to Donald Trump, fondle himself next to what he thought was a teenager?!



Itzkoff starts off soft, probing gently about her childhood in Bulgaria and how she came to be cast in the film (“ I was sure it was going to be a human trafficking situation. ” ) Asked whether she ever felt she was in danger, Bakalova responded, “ Maybe the scene when we were at the hotel and Rudy Giuliani called the police, I was kind of scared that something would happen. But fortunately, we escaped.” Ah, there we go.

Bakalova claims she was aware of who Giuliani was ahead of the scene, but that she doesn’t pay much attention to American politics. The former mayor and current bridge troll has maintained that he was simply tucking in his shirt after Bakalova removed the mic. Itzkoff asks what really happened.

Laughing, Bakalova responds that “ I saw everything that you saw. If you saw the movie, that’s our message. We want everybody to see the movie and judge for themselves.”

The message? Was Giuliani trying to jerk off under his trousers or what? Itzkoff tries again:

But did you come to a conclusion yourself as to what he was doing? I believe it’s my back [to the camera] there, we can see what he’s doing in the mirror. What do you think was taking place? You’re the only other person who was in the room. Did you have any other indication as to what he was doing? [Long pause] What do you think he was doing? I can see how either interpretation could be correct. But I wasn’t there, and you were. Do you have an opinion either way? Sacha jumped into the room quickly, because he’s been worried about me. So, if he were late, I don’t know how things were going to go. But he came just in time.

In fairness, we did...unfortunately... see what Bakalova saw. She says also that she’s not sure whether Giuliani actually thought she was a teenager , since she didn’t book him and claims to not know what he was told. Despite her bid for ambiguity, she did say she doesn’t feel bad about tricking Giuliani, or anyone else in the movie.

“Movies like this are showing people’s true colors,” she said. “ You’re responsible for your own decisions. So, no, I don’t feel bad.”