Boners? On The Bachelor? It's True, Admits Colton Underwood

Screenshot : The Bachelor/ABC

If you watch the Bachelor, you may have noticed the distinct lack of boners featured on the show. In habitats w here boners typically flourish —in hot tubs, under kilts, in rivers, etc.—there are none in sight. Where, you wonder, have the boners gone? Is it a clever trick of editing—a little of what they call “TV magic”? Are they collected in a basket and held in the props department until filming wraps ? If a boner rises and there’s no audience to see it, did it even happen? Yes, promises Colton Underwood, who addresses this issue in his new memoir. Via Page Six:



“They weren’t on TV, but boners are a real, regular, and unavoidable part of the show. The producers are sensitive to guys who find themselves in a hard situation.” The reality star, 28, says that a seaside frolic in Thailand with now-girlfriend Cassie Randolph swelled into a tumescent pickle. Underwood writes that while splashing in the sea producers called him out for an interview but “I wasn’t ready to get out of the water.” Thankfully, a producer picked up on what the dilemma might be and discreetly communicated to the crew that Underwood needed a little more time in the ocean.

Advertisement

Is there a vault, somewhere, containing all the edited boner footage? And can that footage be stitched into a reel and soundtracked by Koyaanisqatsi? Thank you. [Page Six]

I refuse to watch Tiger King because I have an extremely low threshold for both animal abuse and mullets , but who am I to deny the rest of you the knowledge that Netflix is planning to host a special reunion episode!



Very exciting! Or is it? Please tell me what to think.

Wow that is a RING . [ People

. [ Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are having a fifth baby. [ Page Six

and are having a fifth baby. [ Roseanne is saying things again. [ Us Weekly