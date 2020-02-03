Bold Looks Shined Bright at the Pretty Drab 2020 BAFTAs

Image : Getty

While much of the country tuned in to watch my two favorite teams battle it out on the Super Bowl field Sunday night—Shakira and Jennifer Lopez—the 2020 British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (the BAFTAs) took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Honors were given. “Protest” speeches were delivered (by Joaquin Phoenix, who probably could’ve just boycotted the entire thing.) People wore outfits and most were boring. However, t hose who looked the best challenged the drab status quo with brilliant fabrics and colors and I applaud them all. Let’s begin with British television and radio presenter Maya Jama’s canary couture, pictured above. According to her Instagram, the dres s from the AZZI & OSTA design house, but it might as well be from Neptune’s underwater palace because she looks like a mermaid, or a Monet. It’s beautiful and arguably too much for the BAFTAs, but I respect it.



I would pay good money for an affordable dupe of Ronke Adekoluejo’s mint-y, high-n eck mini dress. Zoe Kravitz’s 2020 Yves Saint Laurent gown is otherworldly and only Laura Dern can make hot pink velour look sophisticated. Add that to her long list of talents.

While most of the fashion world appears to be over chintz -like patterns, I think Ella Balinska (you know, from the new Charlie’s Angels) proves otherwise. At least, this dress should be the movement’s swan song. I think it’s gorgeous. Sue me.

Here’s where personal biases take a side step for the sake of the blog. In real life, I only love black dresses, but for these very rich/hot/talented women, I don’t. They are much too serious and unenthusiastic in design. Lili Rose Depp’s sheer lace almost looks like it’s in my price range, which is never a good sign. Saoirse Ronan has pockets, so, um, good for Saoirse Ronan. Margot Robbie looks a bit matronly, which is not a bad thing by any stretch of the imagination, it just feels mis-matched for her personality. Just a few added elements could’ve elevated each gown.