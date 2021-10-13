The world is not enough for Bobby Flay, who will be ending his 27-year relationship with the Food Network at the end of this year. Flay, who has been cooking on television for about as long as I’ve been alive, was in the process of negotiating a new contract when the network chose not to pony up the $100 million Flay wanted, People reported. Had he gotten to that incredible number, Flay would have been making more than Food Network’s loud-mouthed car driver, Guy Fieri, who is currently on a three-year $80 million deal to keep doing...whatever it is that he does that is worth that much money. Eating? Driving that car? Couldn’t tell you.

Advertisement

But a snitch within the network told People that Flay’s and Fieri’s asks were not cut from the same lamb shank: “Guy has a three-year deal. The terms of what Bobby was looking for were gravely different than just cash. The terms were longer, the scope of work was different and thus the dollars were different. It’s not just $80 million to $100 million.” Imagine being so detached from the value of money that you would utter the word “just” before saying $80 million.

Anywho, the two very expensive men will no longer be co-workers, and Bobby Flay will be free to take his talents elsewhere—like maybe an actual kitchen at an actual restaurant.