The world is not enough for Bobby Flay, who will be ending his 27-year relationship with the Food Network at the end of this year. Flay, who has been cooking on television for about as long as I’ve been alive, was in the process of negotiating a new contract when the network chose not to pony up the $100 million Flay wanted, People reported. Had he gotten to that incredible number, Flay would have been making more than Food Network’s loud-mouthed car driver, Guy Fieri, who is currently on a three-year $80 million deal to keep doing...whatever it is that he does that is worth that much money. Eating? Driving that car? Couldn’t tell you.
But a snitch within the network told People that Flay’s and Fieri’s asks were not cut from the same lamb shank: “Guy has a three-year deal. The terms of what Bobby was looking for were gravely different than just cash. The terms were longer, the scope of work was different and thus the dollars were different. It’s not just $80 million to $100 million.” Imagine being so detached from the value of money that you would utter the word “just” before saying $80 million.
Anywho, the two very expensive men will no longer be co-workers, and Bobby Flay will be free to take his talents elsewhere—like maybe an actual kitchen at an actual restaurant.
- Well, it appears that Neil deGrasse Tyson is now debating Demi Lovato on whether or not the word alien is offensive to literal aliens from outer space. Where is that asteroid!? [TMZ]
- Enjoy this look at the house Offset gifted Cardi B for her 29th birthday. [People]
- The Rolling Stones are retiring one of their songs, “Brown Sugar” because of its references to enslavement. Congratulations on doing the absolute least. [People]
- Bravo is allegedly considering throwing more money at Erika Jayne if she comes back for another season of RHOBH. Andy loves his messy whites! [Us Weekly]
DISCUSSION
Aw, celebrity gossip. I’m both intrigued by the alien debate and totally turned off. I have a rule about never clicking links to TMZ, however, so that is saving me from know more. LOL.
Bobby Flay has one of those faces that just makes me angry. Always so smug, Bobby. Does anyone have a nice story about Bobby? Guy Fieri is silly, but seems like a pretty nice guy.