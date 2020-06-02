A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Boarded-Up Storefronts Are Not for Your Photo Opp

Rebecca Fishbein
Filed to:protests
protestsgeorge floydblack lives matterfiona moriarty-mclaughlin
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Boarded-Up Storefronts Are Not for Your Photo Opp
Image: via Getty

Just as people still seem intent on taking photos of themselves at disaster sites, so too are some individuals convinced this particular moment is good #influencer content. Consider, for instance, a woman in Santa Monica who asked a man boarding up his storefront if she could hold his drill for a photo, presumably one that made it look like she too was boarding up a storefront, which she was not.

Advertisement

Do not, I repeat, DO NOT do this:

Advertisement

New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz identified the woman as one Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin, a writer for the Washington Examiner, a conservative news site. CBSLA says Moriarty-McLaughlin has since disappeared from social media, probably to escape thousands of people calling her a fake, exploitative monster.

Now that Moriarty-McLaughlin’s in hiding, it’s hard to know if the photo was meant to portray fake activism—you can hear her half-heartedly yell, “Good job, guys! BLM!” as she drives off—or if she had even more sinister intentions, since Lorenz pointed out that her now-private bio reads that she’s a “conservative political commentator,” and we know what they’re up to right now.

Either way, it seems Moriarty-McLaughlin got fired:

Advertisement

Still, she’s not the only person using this moment for the photo. The New York Post pointed to a TikTok video showing a woman posing for a photo outside a T-Mobile store with smashed windows. That video was posted to the account @influencersnthewild, and has since gone viral. It’s less egregious than Moriarty-McLaughlin’s apparent fake altruism, but only by a margin, and though I suspect we’ll see a lot more of this in the coming days, I implore anyone tempted to refrain turning this moment into A Perfect Instagram Photo.

Rebecca Fishbein

Night blogger, author of GOOD THINGS HAPPEN TO PEOPLE YOU HATE.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

England Issues New Coronavirus Law That Essentially Bans Sex With People Outside Your Household

Prince Andrew Is Still a Massive Royal Problem, Even Though He's Finally Fired

I Don't Know What to Do With Good White People

Man Who Sheltered 70 DC Protesters Says Police Tried to Pepper Spray Through His Windows