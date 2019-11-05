Men have it extremely difficult in Hollywood. They spend their whole careers slotted into highly specific boxes until, eventually, they age out of being child stars, or action heroes, or affable rom com types. With such a hostile industry, it’s no wonder so many escape Tinseltown’s clutches and pivot to sock designer instead. Like Macaulay Culkin—star of Home Alone and... Home Alone 2.



Us Weekly reports that the former actor loves Christmas. At a Q&A for his new sock collection, he revealed that his favorite time of the year is when he’s on TV “every two seconds,” thanks to the endless re-runs of the films that made him a household name. He also listed the inspirations behind his debut as a sock artist:

“Cats, dogs, bunny rabbits, soft pillows, French champagne, a hot bath, freshly dried laundry, two-ply toilet paper, betta fish, SPF 55 sunblock, Cup O’Noodles and my girlfriend … in that order.”

Sounds exciting! His collection, which consists of only three socks, is also a collaboration with his lifestyle blog Bunny Ears—which features articles like “Champagne Bidets and Other Luxury Items That Cause Rectal Infections.” At the least, this sock collection will drive some much needed traffic Bunny Ears way. I actually turned Dirt Bag in late because I was too engrossed in a fascinating read: “This New ‘Sesame Street’ Muppet Teaches Kids About Butt Stuff.” [Us Weekly]

Speaking of rich people going out of their way to clothe non-famouses, cigarette witches Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen descended from their Manhattan perch to promote their affordable fragrance and accessories line at Kohl’s. As their Instagram announced, it was the “start of a beautiful friendship” between the two brands.

That two brands could be sentient and also friends is an achievement only witches of the Olsen’s power could accomplish. But, People also reports that the collection will also have pieces under $100. I’d call it a miracle, but it feels more like charity! (At the least, it means The Row is selling very, very well.) [People]

Sentient Kylie Jenner clone Stassie Karanikolaou is dropping a swimwear collection in dead of Fall that will flatter “every body type.”

