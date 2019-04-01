Image: Getty

Like you (maybe?), mosquitoes hate Skrillex.

According to a new scientific study published in the journal Acta Tropica and picked up by the BBC, when mosquitoes (Aedes aegypti, or the “yellow fever mosquito”) were placed in an environment with “music entertainment”—specifically, the EDM banger, “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites”—they experienced a “delayed response time and reduced visitation to host” and “copulated far less than their counterparts kept in the environment where there was no music entertainment.” Basically: hot Skrillex beats cause mosquitoes to reproduce less and bite less. Presumably because they wanted to hear the song he wrote with Katie Couric, instead?

“Sound and its reception are crucial for reproduction, survival, and population maintenance of many animals,” the abstract for the study reads, “The observation that such music can delay host attack, reduce blood feeding, and disrupt mating provides new avenues for the development of music-based personal protective and control measures against Aedes-borne diseases.” Not only is this hilarious news, but EDM might be a kind of creative mosquito-fighting provision the world needs. As evidenced in the wildfire spread of the Zika virus in 2016 and the lackluster, ineffective bills enforced to protect those most vulnerable, something’s gotta change. Might as well be Skrillex.