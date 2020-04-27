Blake Lively Is Venturing Into Home Hair Coloring

Image : Getty

Blake Lively is trying to survive the perils of at-home hair care just like everyone else. I for one am allowing the cat to chew the ends of my hair in hopes of it turning into a chic shag. Lively, however, has a hair stylist who loves her enough to send her a color kit she can do at home. Correction: That Ryan Reynolds can do at home.



I can’t wait to see what everyone’s hair looks like at the end of this. It’s truly the only thing I’m looking forward to anymore! [People]

Rob Lowe shared an anecdote on Dax Shepard’s podcast from when he and Tom Cruise were a couple of young bucks filming the 1983 film The Outsiders.



What happened was that while in New York for auditions, Cruise found out that he’d have to share a room at the Plaza Hotel with Lowe. Cruise, being who he is, was not happy . From People:

“All of the L.A. people survived the L.A. auditions, and then the hand-picked people had to go to New York to face the New York version,” Lowe explained. “So it was me and Tom Cruise and Emilio [Estevez] and C. Thomas Howell.” “[It was the] first time I ever stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we check-in and Tom finds out that we’re sharing a room and just goes ballistic,” the actor recalled with a laugh. ... “To me, what’s great about the story is, there’s certain people who have always been who they are, and that element of them has powered them to where they are today and the rest is history,” Lowe said. “And the notion that an 18-year-old actor with a walk-on part in Endless Love and like a 7th lede in Taps could have that kind of like wherewithal.”

I suppose the idea is that Cruise was a massive diva even at the tender age of 18, but I have to say....I’m gonna side with him on this! He’s getting a starring role in a major production directed by Francis Ford Coppola. I’d want my own damn room too!

But from the sound of it, this was all part of Coppola’s plan. Lowe mentioned that the actors playing the g reasers’ wealthier crosstown rivals, the Socs, got nicer rooms and bigger per diems, apparently in an effort to create a genuine sense of class resentment. Genius, honestly. [People]

