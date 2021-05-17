Blake Bailey, Roth's Biographer, Will Soon Share a Publisher with Roger Stone and Woody Allen

Philip Roth Photo : Richard Drew ( AP )

A little less than a month since WW Norton halted production of Blake Bailey’s Philip Roth biography, it has been announced that Bailey will soon share a publisher with a number of Trump allies and accused sexual abusers.

Advertisement

Skyhorse Publishing—home to Roger Stone, Alan Ders howitz , and Woody Allen, to name a few—will resume printing and marketing the book, according to the Guardian. The ebook and audiobook is available this week, while the paperback will hit shelves on June 15.

For those who need reminding, WW Norton dropped Bailey after the New York Times published a bombshell report detailing allegations that the Roth biographer groomed former middle school students to have future sexual relationships with them and raped a publishing executive named Valentina Rice . (B ailey denies these allegations.)

Rumors of this abuse circulated well before the publication of Bailey’s Roth biography. O f course, for executives at Norton, they were much more than rumors: Julia Reidhead, who remains the president of the publishing house , ignored Rice’s request for anonymity when Rice emailed her about the alleged assault , instead forwarding the message to Bailey himself.

It wasn’t long after news of the accusations against Bailey—and Norton’s role in sweeping them under the rug—came to light that the publisher axed the biography. “Norton is permanently putting out of print our editions of Philip Roth: The Biography and The Splendid Things We Planned, Blake Bailey’s 2014 memoir,” Norton announced in April. “ Mr. Bailey will be free to seek publication elsewhere if he chooses.”

And this is where Skyhorse Publishing often steps in. As the Guardian reports , Allen’s Apropos of Nothing as well as Michael Cohen’s memoir Disloyal were both picked up by Skyhorse after being dropped by their respective publishers.

When Vanity Fair spoke to Tony Lyons , Skyhorse’s president and publisher, last year, he compared himself to the late Congressman John Lewis, telling the magazine: “I’m trying to get into some ‘good trouble, necessary trouble.’”