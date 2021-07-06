Blade Star Stephen Dorff Says He's 'Embarrassed' For Marvel Movie Stars

Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Blade star Stephen Dorff has become the latest figure in entertainment to criticize the Marvel movies, blaming current superhero movies for the business “becoming a big game show.”



“I still hunt out the good shit because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” the actor told the U.K. Independent. “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next [Stanley] Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

In other words, Dorff would rather do literally anything else rather than act in a current MCU film. Lucky for him, he’s far from alone in that opinion—who could forget the weeks and weeks of arguing on Twitter dot com after Martin Scorsese compared Marvel movies to theme parks?

Dorff played the villain Deacon Frost in the 1998 film Blade, which starred Wesley Snipes as the titular half-vampire/half-mortal vampire hunter. Despite not being a part of the current iteration of the MCU, Blade was a Marvel property based on the comics. Although some parts of the film haven’t aged well, it is still praised for its leather-heavy noir aesthetic and is often said to have helped to usher in the current superhero obsession.

The MCU is currently working on a Blade remake, with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali starring as the main character. Funnily enough, Dorff and Ali starred side by side in the third season of HBO’s True Detective—but based on these comments, it’s seeming unlikely that he’ll make an appearance in the reboot.