Billie Lee Isn't Going Anywhere

Image : Getty

Jax Taylor has been accused of many things: racism, homophobia, serial cheating, manipulation, emotional abuse, anger management issues. It’s actually the least surprising thing that we can now heartily heap on transmisogyny to the pile of his moral deficiencies!



Advertisement

In a new interview with former Vanderpump Rules castmate Billie Lee, Page Six reveals that during a Pride event in 2017, when she was first introduced to the cast, Jax unmasked himself. She explains that while he was nice and sweet on camera, even appearing to come on to her, the second the crew dispersed, the transmisogyny began:

When the cameras were off later that day, he told me a story about how he hung out with a girl and kissed her and found out she was a dude and it grossed him out and made it clear that he’s not into that. And so for me, I was very like, ‘Oh, 360. Like, you’re coming on to me in front of the camera. But off-camera, you’re making it clear that being trans is gross and you are not down for that.’”

Advertisement

She then claims that further into her time on the show, he “was very much keeping his distance” from Lee, going so far as to tell producers he didn’t want to film with Lee because Taylor “didn’t want to risk his career.” The risk, he said, was saying something that might turn her fans or LGBTQ+ viewers against him: “I don’t want everything I worked hard for to be taken away. We shouldn’t have to tippytoe around Billie because she’s trans.” Big yikes. Massive, huge, all-encompassing yikes!

Moving on. As if Stassi Schroeder didn’t already have enough to contend with—as her publicist tells Page Six, “Right now Stassi is focused on doing the work she needs to do to make this right”—Lee claims that behind the scenes, she and Ariana Madix tried to confront Schroeder about an infamous episode of her podcast. In it, Schroeder claimed that conversations about diversity are “always just about African Americans,” amid widespread reckonings in Hollywood around gatekeeping, pay disparities, and racist casting practices. Lee claims she and Madix suggested Schroeder interview black actors and activists on her podcast, so she could “listen and learn,” but Schroeder ignored them. As a result of this, and other interactions with Schroeder, Lee claims she was called in by producers and told the show was “going in a different direction.” She tells Page Six: “That direction literally was more airtime for Stassi and the new cast members who had previous pasts with racist comments.”

G/O Media may get a commission Sport an Apple Watch Series 5 for $100 Less Sport an Apple Watch Series 5 for $100 Less Buy for $300 from Amazon

I feel... vindicated by Lee’s honesty. But also deeply saddened? Her experiences aren’t universal—just how many trans women get to be on Bravo shows?—but they are certainly familiar to any trans woman who’s been in the game long enough. If anything, I’m perplexed by how Jax still has a job. I don’t think sexism is “necessarily” the only reason that Stassi and Kristen got the boot before he did. More so, I wonder what dirt he has on Lisa Vanderpump that she’d be this afraid to ax him. [Page Six]

Do you want a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina, mere seconds after an orgasm? Normally, that sentence would be the type of joke you’d begin a blog about Gwyneth Paltrow with, easy, fun, and believable in its zaniness. Of course, she’d make a candle infused with pussy sweat. Only, that fantasy has turned to cold, hard reality. We are living in a timeline now where you can physically smell Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina. Cool! Cool cool cool.

Advertisement

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, High Priestess Balayage—once known as Goop—hawked her “punk rock, feminist” candle “This Smells Like My Orgasm.” It’ll cost you $75, which is definitely astronomical as far as candles go. But her vagina can only produce so much orgasm essence. If I had a whiteboard in front of me, I’d be drawing lines on graphs, and shouting: “Supply and demand!”

Here is something nice.