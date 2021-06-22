Billie Eilish Is Very Sorry She Got Caught Using a Racial Slur

Image : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Last week a video of Billie Eilish mouthing the words to a song that included a derogatory term towards Asians started making the rounds on TikTok. In the video, Eilish mouths the slur and at some point starts speaking in a fake accent, which fans interpreted as another anti-Asian joke. Eilish, who is a month out from releasing another album, fired up the Notes App Tuesday morning to type out a lengthy apology, which she posted to an Instagram story.

Eilish chalks up this incident to youth, stating she was “13 or 14" when the video was taken and she didn’t know what the word meant because it had not been used by anyone in her family. As for the accent, Eilish claims it was just some gibberish teen talk that she had done all the time and not meant to be an imitation of any accent or language.

As far as celebrity apologies go, this is run of the mill, however, Eilish made the classic mistake of mentioning that she was only addressing the issue because it was affecting her . “This is something I want to address because I’m being labeled something that I am not,” she wrote . Remember not to type the quiet parts out loud, Billie! You’re addressing it because you care about your fans! T hat’s always the answer. [USA Today]

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have broken up for the eleventy millionth time— but this time she really means it, guys! After yet another woman claimed to have slept with Thompson while he was still dating Kardashian, the couple split.

Although the breakup is still pretty fresh, Thompson seems to be moving on just fine as he was spotted going into a hotel room with three women and exiting sometime later “looking disheveled.” Love is complicated? [TMZ]