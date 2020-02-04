Billie Eilish Has Some Thoughts on Rap, It Seems

Image : via Getty

Multi Grammy-winning teen Billie Eilish is on the cover of Vogue this month, as part of a very long profile that included, among other things, an adult man writer’s rumination on her body type. Also in the profile—some thoughts Eilish has on music that is not hers, including rap. Billie! No!

Somewhere in the profile, Eilish got into the subject of writing songs based in fiction and storytelling rather than crafting music exclusively from real life experience. “Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean it can’t be important,” she told Vogue. But, Eilish added, “There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story.”

Advertisement

Per Vogue:

There are tons of songs where people are just lying. There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap. It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47, and I’m fuckin’ . . .’ and I’m like, what? You don’t have a gun. ‘And all my bitches. . . .’ I’m like, which bitches? That’s posturing, and that’s not what I’m doing.

I’m not sure if I’m fully in with Genius’s headline on this nugget (they went with “Billie Eilish Says There’s a Lot of Lying in Hip-Hop Right Now,” which is technically what she said, but seems like not quite what she meant) but reducing rap music to “posturing” is not a great look for Eilish, and she’s getting some rightful pushback.

This is not the first time a young white artist’s riled up people by side-eying rap and hip-hop, and just this summer, for instance, Miley Cyrus apologized for saying in 2017 that she was over hip-hop because it was too materialistic and sexist. Kids—please pay attention to history! [Vogue]

Advertisement

Speaking of teens, Bhad Bhabie was reportedly targeted in a $450,000 charity scam, and yet, she outscammed the scammers. Page Six reports:

People purporting to work for Chinese billionaire Peter Woo contacted representatives for Bregoli, 16, offering the large payday if she’d make a short speech at a charity event in Hong Kong, a rep for Bregoli confirmed to Page Six. The scammers allegedly wanted her to cash a check for $450,000 — and then wire them back $300,000. But instead, in an act of defiance, she mailed them a cashier’s check for one cent with the memo, “SUCK MY D–K. LOVE, BHAD BHABIE,” which she posted on her Instagram.

Advertisement

TMZ says the scammers also targeted Dog the Bounty Hunter, but were also unsuccessful. [TMZ, Page Six]