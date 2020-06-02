A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

What's That Gross, Wet Sound? Bill O'Reilly Slithering Back on to TV, Of Course

Lauren Evans
Filed to:Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reillyfox news
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Whats That Gross, Wet Sound? Bill OReilly Slithering Back on to TV, Of Course
Image: Getty

Because there is always room for things to be just a little more horrible, Bill O’Reilly will be crawling out of the gutter in which he dwells to host a show on the conservative network The First.

Advertisement

O’Reilly was fired from Fox News in 2017 after so many sexual harassment complaints were made against him that advertisers fled in droves, making it impossible for the network to justify keeping him. But 2017 was a lifetime ago Male Redemption years, and now, unfortunately, he’s back.

The show, called No Spin News, is one that he already produces on his website, only now it will be broadcast. Lucky us. In an announcement, O’Reilly said,

“The success of BillOReilly.com with millions of users will now accelerate with our partnership,” O’Reilly said in the announcement. “The First will create and distribute honest, corporate-free news and commentary which is desperately needed in America.”

Advertisement

I can think of at least a few thousand things we need more desperately than O’Reilly’s particular brand of racism and misogyny, but if we got anything good, this wouldn’t be 2020.

O’Reilly has been trying to make a comeback ever since he was ousted, most recently in 2018 at Newsmax. Prior to that, he’d been in talks with Sinclair Broadcasting, until the network said it had “no interest in hiring O’Reilly.”

Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Joe Biden Would Like Cops to Just Seriously Maim People Instead of Killing Them

Derek Chauvin's Wife Files for Divorce

Jake Paul Doesn't Get to Be a Victim Right Now

Prince Andrew Is Still a Massive Royal Problem, Even Though He's Finally Fired