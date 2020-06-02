What's That Gross, Wet Sound? Bill O'Reilly Slithering Back on to TV, Of Course

Image : Getty

Because there is always room for things to be just a little more horrible, Bill O’Reilly will be crawling out of the gutter in which he dwells to host a show on the conservative network The First.



O’Reilly was fired from Fox News in 2017 after so many sexual harassment complaints were made against him that advertisers fled in droves, making it impossible for the network to justify keeping him. But 2017 was a lifetime ago Male Redemption years, and now, unfortunately, he’s back.

The show, called No Spin News, is one that he already produces on his website, only now it will be broadcast. Lucky us. In an announcement, O’Reilly said,

“The success of BillOReilly.com with millions of users will now accelerate with our partnership,” O’Reilly said in the announcement. “The First will create and distribute honest, corporate-free news and commentary which is desperately needed in America.”

I can think of at least a few thousand things we need more desperately than O’Reilly’s particular brand of racism and misogyny, but if we got anything good, this wouldn’t be 2020.

O’Reilly has been trying to make a comeback ever since he was ousted, most recently in 2018 at Newsmax. Prior to that, he’d been in talks with Sinclair Broadcasting, until the network said it had “no interest in hiring O’Reilly.”