Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are reportedly boning and I’m happy for them. These two talented nerds have apparently been enjoying a “budding relationship for more than a year,” says People.



An anonymous source, always a reliable fou nt of information, told the publication: “Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year. They met years ago. She’s hosted Saturday Night Live and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie. They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet. They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

First of all, source, what about Bill? Is he happy? I’d like to know. Secondly, I did not know that this duo was in a movie together or that a 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie called Noelle even existed. Either way, mazel tov to the only publicly happy party involved here, Anna Kendrick.

Adele shared a tearful video with fans on Thursday, telling the world that her upcoming Las Vegas residency would be postponed after a myriad of covid-related production issues.

The show was supposed to start on Friday at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum, so it particularly sucked for people like this woman, who had already flown out to Vegas for the show.

