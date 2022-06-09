President Joe Biden is once again too chicken shit to give full-throated support to abortion rights as they dangle in the balance. And this time he chickened out on national television during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night.



The president could barely bring himself to even utter the word abortion when Jimmy Kimmel asked about reproductive rights. “We only have 50 [Democrats in the Senate], and you can’t get even two, three, four Republicans to vote. Look what’s happening now with regard to everything with how they talk about this potential decision from the Supreme Court,” Biden said. “It’s awful.”

“I think if the court overrules Roe v. Wade and does what it drafted, I think if that occurs, we have to legislate it. We have to make sure we pass legislation making it a law that is the federal government says this is how it works,” Biden said.



Oh, you don’t say? A law like the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), a bill that would, in essence, codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, that has failed to pass the threshold to open debate in the Senate twice??? Like that law???

How has this man been so well-prepped for every other subject—gun control, inflation, time spent with Chinese President Xi Jinping, price of insulin—but still flounders when talking about abortion? There is no reason for Biden—or Kimmel, for that matter—not to use the word “abortion” when discussing the annihilation of abortion policy. It’s not a dirty word, it’s a normal and safe health care procedure, and the Left should be unflinching in their support for it.

Furthermore, why wait until the constitutional legal reasoning upholding abortion is stomped out by Samuel Alito? Why aren’t we acting now? Abortion isn’t a medical practice that can just be reopened. It takes piles of money and licensure and interacting with relevant state Targeted Restrictions on Abortion Providers (TRAP) laws. When clinics close, people lose access to healthcare. Abortion is a time-sensitive medical procedure. You can’t hold off six months for that clinic to rebuild, refinance, or rehire staff.

But apparently I shouldn’t worry, because Biden has maybe been “ looking at” some executive actions? “There’s some executive orders I could employ, we believe. We’re looking at that right now,” Biden told Kimmel. K?!?

I guess someone at the White House is getting Biden’s mail, since two dozen Democratic senators already sent a letter begging Biden to take executive action on Wednesday. Or maybe he just saw a few headlines.

Regardless, Biden seems to be taking the centrist view that voting this November will actually be the way to save abortion access. “It’s clear that if, in fact, the decision comes down the way it does and these states impose the limitations they’re talking about, it’s going to cause a mini-revolution, and they’re going to vote a lot of these folks out of office. We gotta keep it focused.”

Phew. No need to worry ‘til then, girlbosses!!