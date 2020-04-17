Beyoncé Makes Surprise Appearance to Raise Awareness for Media Conglomerates in These Troubled Times

Image : Getty

Since covid-19 has forced the rich and famous to get their external validation from a distance, we’ve been living through another, lesser pandemic: The celebrity Instagram singalong. But never the type to let VIP labor go unbranded, Disney put together a Ryan Seacrest-hosted “Disney Family Singalong” that aired Thursday night, featuring such storied luminaries as Christina Aguilera and Luke Evans. Interestingly, the notoriously canny Beyoncé made a surprise appearance to sing “When You Wish Upon a Star,” “raising awareness” for the charity Feeding America and also the media conglomerate that has grown to own a stake in approximately half of the natural world. You can read all about it in every celebrity publication that has been scraping the barrel since paparazzi photos got boring. Enjoy!



Sentient Ken Doll and Summer House star Kyle Cook has introduced a $69 canned blueberry-and-lemon cocktail for everyone missing this very accessible experience during quarantine:

Of course, being locked down … It’s like, ‘Wow, I’d love a $15 drink that my mixologist just whips up for me, but, A. I don’t drag myself to three different stores to get the ingredients and, B. I’m not going to spend 20 minutes making it. I’m just gonna crack open a beer, rose or even a sparkling hard tea.’ So it’s worked well that it kind of fell upon the lockdown.

Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, and their two children have been self-isolating in the Cayman Islands, as one does:

