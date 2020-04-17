A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Beyoncé Makes Surprise Appearance to Raise Awareness for Media Conglomerates in These Troubled Times

Molly Osberg
Dirt bag
Dirt bag
Since covid-19 has forced the rich and famous to get their external validation from a distance, we’ve been living through another, lesser pandemic: The celebrity Instagram singalong. But never the type to let VIP labor go unbranded, Disney put together a Ryan Seacrest-hosted “Disney Family Singalong” that aired Thursday night, featuring such storied luminaries as Christina Aguilera and Luke Evans. Interestingly, the notoriously canny Beyoncé made a surprise appearance to sing “When You Wish Upon a Star,” “raising awareness” for the charity Feeding America and also the media conglomerate that has grown to own a stake in approximately half of the natural world. You can read all about it in every celebrity publication that has been scraping the barrel since paparazzi photos got boring. Enjoy!

[People, E! Online, Page Six]

Sentient Ken Doll and Summer House star Kyle Cook has introduced a $69 canned blueberry-and-lemon cocktail for everyone missing this very accessible experience during quarantine:

Of course, being locked down … It’s like, ‘Wow, I’d love a $15 drink that my mixologist just whips up for me, but, A. I don’t drag myself to three different stores to get the ingredients and, B. I’m not going to spend 20 minutes making it. I’m just gonna crack open a beer, rose or even a sparkling hard tea.’ So it’s worked well that it kind of fell upon the lockdown.

[Page Six]

Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, and their two children have been self-isolating in the Cayman Islands, as one does:

  • Khloé Kardashian suggests she’ll borrow ex Tristan Thompson’s sperm to have another kid. “So awkward,” indeed! [People]
  • Mob Wives sues Family of the Mafia over copyright infringement. Karen Gravano, who appears in both shows, has a rather thin explanation abouut the difference between the two. [Page Six]
  • Pour one out for Tucker, a good dog gone too soon. (You could also send condolences to Bachelorette Star Shawn Booth.) [E! Online]
  • A tale as old as time: former sports guy Jim Edmonds has left his wife for their threesome partner. [Page Six]
