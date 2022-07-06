Beyoncé is committed to keeping her upcoming album release scandal-free and is allegedly requiring all her potential collaborators to undergo a #MeToo check, according to a report from The Sun.



The move comes after one of her former collaborators, music producer Detail, was arrested for sexual assault in 2020 for a number of alleged attacks that took place between 2010 and 2018. Detail, whose real name is Noel Fisher, has also worked with Nicki Minaj, Akon, and Lady Gaga, and won a Grammy in 2015 for co-writing Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “Crazy In Love.”

Now the Grammy winner is vetting any artist or producer looking to collaborate on her highly-anticipated seventh studio album, Reinassance, and has apparently already vetoed at least two offers from big-name artists who’ve faced past accusations of sexual misconduct. “Although neither has been found guilty, she’s sending a clear message to the industry in the wake of troubling cases from people like R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein,” a source told The Sun, noting that the singer was “devasted” to learn about the accusations against Fisher.

In 2018, singers Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley were both granted restraining orders after accusing Fisher of rape and sexual abuse. More victims began speaking out after they came forward, including singers Bebe Rexha, Tinashe, and Jessie Reyes, who all accused Fisher of sexual misconduct and said the producer tried to take advantage of them early in their careers. Reyes admitted that her song “Gatekeeper” is about Fisher. In August 2020, Fisher was arrested on five counts of felony assault and 15 counts of sexual assault and held on nearly $6.3 million bail. He has denied all accusations.

“Beyoncé is a leader in her business and wants to set an example that any abuse shouldn’t be normalized,” the source told The Sun. “She’s rubbed some people up the wrong way but she doesn’t care. She won’t go anywhere near you if you’ve been accused of going after one of her peers.”

That’s music to our ears.

