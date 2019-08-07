Image: AP Images

Forget the Louvre, Beyoncé has found a new museum to call home, and she’s literally a work of art in it.

CNN reports that a photo from Beyoncé’s 2018 Vogue shoot (which appeared in the magazine with an interview conducted by Jezebel’s own Clover Hope) has been added to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection. Photographer Tyler Mitchell shot the photo and at 23 years old became one of the youngest Vogue photographers in the magazine’s history.

“We are delighted to acquire this magnificent portrait of Beyoncé,” Associate Curator of Photographs Leslie Ureña told CNN, unsurprisingly.

Advertisement

The National Portrait Gallery also says that it does not know when the photo will be exhibited. My opinion? It should be exhibited as soon as possible, likely with Mona Lisa-level crowds.