Bethenny Frankel Put Her Foot on the Necks of American Billionaires

Bethenny Frankel

Bethany Frankle is not playing games with America’s billionaire class and took to Twitter to tell them to either post up or shut up, okay! The reality TV star, entrepreneur, and more recently humanitarian relief leader, has been doing quite a bit of work on relief efforts around the world through her charity, bstrong, and now she’s set her sights on assisting with coronavirus outbreak in the States. Bstrong has partnered with Global Empowerment Mission to donate hydration and sanitization kits to people in need as well as cash cards for families who can’t afford lunches for their kids whose school has been canceled. You know who’s not helping out with all of that, according to Frankle? Billionaires.



After posting the tweet, Frankle followed up with a link to a Wikipedia page that lists American’s wealthiest people, including the net worth of the richest 15. Personally, I’d hoped she would @ them all because, as a former Real Housewife (it devastates me to write former), she’s no stranger to engaging in direct confrontation. Alas, it was only Mike Bloomberg who got a personal callout from Frankel, which is something at least. Especially for a man who spent thirty times that running for president.

Of course, were these people paying their fair share of taxes to begin with, or were we to implement something like, oh I don’t know I’m just spitballing here, a wealth tax, perhaps we wouldn’t need the genius behind Skinny Girl Margaritas to yell at billionaires over the internet in order to provide support to the people who are struggling in this country. But hey, those are just my thoughts! For now, I encourage Bethenny to keep her foot firmly planted on the necks of these money hoarders and show them exactly how an OG Housewife gets things done. [Twitter]

Matthew Broderick’s sister had coronavirus apparently, but not anymore! Or, well, almost not anymore. Janet Broderick, a rector at All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, was diagnosed earlier this week and is already on her way to making a full recovery.

“My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet,” Broderick told Deadline, “I’m happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery. We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai.”

Janet, I’m sure, is also grateful for the doctors and nurses and of course, Jesus, who she gave a shoutout to in a statement she sent to her church, “Jesus has been so close to me the whole time and scriptures have upheld me,” she said about her time spent in recovery.

Churches and religious gatherings have turned out to be a hotbed for coronavirus transmission. It’s believed Janet Broderick contracted the virus at a religious conference in Kentucky last month. Meanwhile, a priest in DC who tested positive for COVID-19 gave communion and shook hands with over 500 parishioners a few weeks ago. In light of this news, I will blame coronavirus for my failure to attend church for the seventy-thrid week in a row. [Deadline]

Lizzo gave us a healing mantra to cope with quarantine which I very much appreciated!

