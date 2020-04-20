Bethenny Frankel Is Very Important, According to Important Person Bethenny Frankel

Image : Getty

Between delivering over $17 million of PPE to healthcare workers and rather publicly obsessing about the Real Housewives of New York’s television ratings , Bethenny Frankel has a lot on her plate!



Page Six reports that the former Housewife slash Not-Housewife—depending on which seasons she chose to sit out—is privately throwing a fit over the allegation from producers that the cast will be perfectly fine without her Skinny Girl merchandise and branded vacations. According to a source on the production team: “She’s jealous [because] she’s not on still. She made a rash decision [to leave] and she misses the limelight of it all. And she can’t believe it will be as successful without her and may be better.” Previously, producer Barrie Bernstein also told attendees at November’s BravoCon that “Bethenny of course is Bethenny. We did three seasons without her in the middle, it was successful, a lot of fun, some of the best trips.”

Of course, Bethenny left rather willingly! In a statement to Variety last year, she claimed to have multiple deals with MGM for unscripted reality shows : “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.” At the time, sources told Entertainment Tonight that the cast was “blindsided” by her departure, many wondering why she lacked the courtesy to inform them before blasting the news across social media. Sounds like the actions of someone who believes they’re better than the show that made them famous! So why then, would she be so hard-pressed that they’re moving on without her? Perhaps we should check in on the status of those fancy new television deals with MGM. [Page Six]

It seems like the least any famous parent can do before splashing pictures of their children across social media is wait until those children are old enough to give them permission . Already, children of mommy bloggers and influencers have grown up to voice their frustrations about being the fixture of their parent s’ online presence. It’s nice to see that Eva Mendes, unlike many of her cohort, has enforced a similar restriction in her own life!

In an Instagram post, she wrote:



⁣During these times, I’m so confused about what to post so I’m going to post things that move me in hopes that they move you as well. Since I don’t post my about immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work, here you go...One of my favorite pieces of art from one of my favorite artist René Magritte. I’ve always loved this one and it feels especially relevant right now.

Later, a fan asked, “Why never immediate family ?” Her response was rather illuminating:

I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent. As far as Ryan and I , it just works for us this way, To stay private.

If only more celebrities and influencers felt the same! [People]

Meghan Markle speaks for the first time since returning to Los Angeles—from the past!

