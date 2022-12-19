No. 10: Jennette McCurdy, I’m Glad My Mom Died

You can’t discuss the year in celebrity memoirs without mentioning the shock from former child star Jennette McCurdy, which came in the form of her book I’m Glad My Mom Died. (At the time of publication, it was No. 2 on the New York Times’ Hardcover Nonfiction Bestsellers list, holding strong 18 weeks after its release.) As McCurdy details the emotional abuse she suffered at the hands of her now-dead mother, the title’s seeming cheekiness coagulates into something grimly straightforward. Among the horrors detailed are a hard-to-shake eating disorder that her mother encouraged to keep her looking young and marketable, as well as the greater emotional impact of fame at such a tender age.

I’m Glad My Mom Died moved people so much this year that you may wonder why it isn’t higher on this list. While McCurdy’s narrative is unquestionably effective, some of its impact is undercut by her decision to write in the present tense, which gives it a blow-by-blow sensibility—down to the towel selected during an argument and exactly what sentence was said exactly where and when. This presentation either suggests a photographic memory (unlikely) or a synthesis more befitting of a novel or screenplay than a work of nonfiction. It’s a certain version of “well-written” whose veneer clashes with the gritty details it presents.

Knowledge drop: On the set of Nickelodeon’s Sam & Cat, McCurdy found herself jealous of her co-star (one Ariana Grande) , who “didn’t exactly try to hide her successes” during her ascent to A-list fame.