Bennifer 2.0 Is Instagram-Official

There is only one true way to announce to the world that you are really truly dating someone and it’s not just some stunt, and that is going to a friend’s social event, taking a picture in their photo booth, and posting it on Instagram. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally taken their relationship to the corny photo booth picture stage and truly I could not be happier for them. The couple snapped a quick pic at Leah Remini’s birthday party, likely in between intense discussions about the evils of Scientology, Remini’s favorite subject.
The photo debuted on Remini’s Instagram page in a Reel loaded with highlights from her 51st birthday party, which looked lit. She just snuck it in there like a true friend does with no regard to whether Bennifer actually wanted that photo shared or not, which they probably did not since neither of them posted it on their respective pages.
It’s a relatively standard boyfriend meeting best friend photo, with Lopez doing the absolute most to serve face when no service need be performed. On the other hand, Affleck clearly had no clue where the camera lens was and neither woman felt compelled to point him in the right direction, which adds some much-needed earnestness to the situation. Congratulations to the happy couple!
- Kim Kardashian went to Kanye West’s overblown listening party held in a stadium. No word on what she thought about the acoustics. [TMZ]
- A home in New Orleans owned by Jay-Z and Beyonce was set on fire. No injuries have been reported and the event is being investigated as arson. [TMZ]
- Savannah Guthrie is going to make step aerobics cool again. [People]
- Morgan Wallen told Michael Strahan that he was just being “playful” when he dropped the N-word on camera... [Good Morning America]
- Cleveland’s baseball team finally changed their name to something silly but less offensive. [Twitter]
DISCUSSION
This is the first time I have given a shit about a celebrity couple. I don’t know why! Seriously, every time I see a story about a celebrity couple I’m like, “Who the fuck gives a shit?” and scroll right past. But every time I see a story about these two I read it and it (generally) makes me smile. I dunno. Maybe I’m getting softer as I get older. More likely it is just something about this couple that makes me feel this way, though I have not been able to pin down exactly what it is.