Bennifer 2.0 Is Instagram-Official

There is only one true way to announce to the world that you are really truly dating someone and it’s not just some stunt, and that is going to a friend’s social event, taking a picture in their photo booth, and posting it on Instagram . Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally taken their relationship to the corny photo booth picture stage and truly I could not be happier for them. The couple snapped a quick pic at Leah Remini’s birthday party, likely in between intense discussions about the evils of Scientology, Remini’s favorite subject.

Advertisement

The photo debuted on Remini’s Instagram page in a Reel loaded with highlights from her 51st birthday party, which looked lit . She just snuck it in there like a true friend does with no regard to whether Bennifer actually wanted that photo shared or not, which they probably did not since neither of them posted it on their respective pages.

It’s a relatively standard boyfriend meeting best friend photo, with Lopez doing the absolute most to serve face when no service need be performed. On the other hand, Affleck clearly had no clue where the camera lens was and neither woman felt compelled to point him in the right direction, which adds some much-needed earnestness to the situation . Congratulations to the happy couple!

