Ben Affleck has no regrets about making the embarrassingly bad movie Gigli because, well: he met Jennifer Lopez. The unofficial Dunkin’ Donuts mascot sat down with Entertainment Weekly for an interview that was published on Tuesday to talk about his film The Tender Bar and reflected on a bit of his film career.



Advertisement

Asked about he feels about the dumpster fire of a film, Affleck revealed that it taught him “how much everything around a movie sort of dictates the way people see it,” theorizing that his highly public relationship with Lopez around when the film was released must have impacted what people viewed in the film. P rior to Gigli, Affleck said, he “thought my job was to be a cipher, ” but he sees “now how people looked at me and thought of this person as some callow frat guy who’s cavalier, or has too much.”

“It engendered a lot of negative feelings in people about me. There’s that aspect of people that I got to see that was sad and hard, it was depressing and really made me question things and feel disappointed and have a lot of self-doubt,” he sai d. “But if the reaction to Gigli hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t have ultimately decided, ‘I don’t really have any other avenue but to direct movies,’ which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life. So in those ways, it’s a gift. And I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life.”

Yeah, Ben, I’d be pretty fucking glad, too, if I got a paycheck for a mediocre movie AND got to date Jennifer Lopez.