Day two of Ben Affleck Putting His Foot In His Mouth Watch continues apace with the Benster going on Jimmy Kimmel to talk about his movie but also talk about what he said on Howard Stern this week. If you missed that news cycle, the quick and dirty of it is that Affleck explained that he started drinking as a way to cope with the unhappiness in his marriage to Jennifer Garner which he didn’t want to end because they had children together. While that conversation did include a few nice comments about Garner, most outlets interpreted it as Affleck blaming her for his alcohol misuse. However, an analytical reading of his comments reveals that Affleck placed the brunt of the blame on his children.

But I guess that’s neither here nor there because he is revisiting those comments and how they were interpreted telling Kimmel that the part of the interview that got the most attention “made [him] out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy.” You don’t fuckin say!

Affleck also added that he didn’t want his children to think that he thought or spoke poorly of their mother but didn’t seem to note that he inadvertently spoke poorly of them with Stern. And if you think I’m being hyperbolic I’ll remind you that Affleck said he started drinking because he was “trapped” in the marriage and why did he feel trapped? “I was like ‘I can’t leave ‘cause of my kids, but I’m not happy. What do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” Affleck originally stated to Stern.

There is freedom in silence Benjamin! Try it some time.